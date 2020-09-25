Scotiabank Downgrades Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank lowered shares of Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RTLR. Zacks Investment Research cut Rattler Midstream from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Rattler Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rattler Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Rattler Midstream in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rattler Midstream in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.79.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RTLR opened at $5.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 4.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average of $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Rattler Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $88.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.88 million. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 3.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.