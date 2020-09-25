Scotiabank Downgrades Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank lowered shares of Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RTLR. Zacks Investment Research cut Rattler Midstream from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Rattler Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rattler Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Rattler Midstream in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rattler Midstream in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.79.
Shares of NASDAQ RTLR opened at $5.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 4.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average of $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Rattler Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.
