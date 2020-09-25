Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €78.30 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.30 ($92.12) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays set a €74.20 ($87.29) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €73.05 ($85.94).

Get Scout24 alerts:

G24 opened at €75.15 ($88.41) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11, a current ratio of 18.01 and a quick ratio of 17.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is €76.02 and its 200 day moving average is €66.49. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of €43.50 ($51.18) and a fifty-two week high of €79.80 ($93.88). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.40.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.