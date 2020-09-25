SEGRO plc (LON:SGRO) Receives GBX 871.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of SEGRO plc (LON:SGRO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 871.20 ($11.38).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut SEGRO to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 878 ($11.47) to GBX 905 ($11.83) in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Get SEGRO alerts:

Shares of SGRO stock traded down GBX 5.80 ($0.08) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 944 ($12.34). The stock had a trading volume of 1,770,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. SEGRO has a twelve month low of GBX 9.28 ($0.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 996.60 ($13.02). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 955.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 871.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion and a PE ratio of 15.42.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 12.50 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 12.40 ($0.16) by GBX 0.10 ($0.00). On average, equities analysts anticipate that SEGRO will post 2503.3728734 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a GBX 6.90 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. SEGRO’s payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.