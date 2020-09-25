Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.35.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SQNS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sequans Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine lowered Sequans Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Sequans Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Sequans Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in Sequans Communications by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,809,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,249,000 after purchasing an additional 446,412 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 184,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 69,268 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 109.6% during the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 174,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 91,432 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new position in Sequans Communications in the second quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sequans Communications in the second quarter worth about $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,514. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average is $5.91. Sequans Communications has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sequans Communications will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

