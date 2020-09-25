Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) Shares Gap Down to $5.51

Shares of Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.51, but opened at $5.04. Sequential Brands Group shares last traded at $4.78, with a volume of 633 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Sequential Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $9.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average is $1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20.

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The textile maker reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($3.90). The company had revenue of $22.59 million for the quarter. Sequential Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 128.55%.

About Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG)

Sequential Brands Group, Inc owns a portfolio of consumer brands in the home, active, and fashion categories in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, home goods, food, wine, and media related assets, such as magazines, books, and other print and digital content.

