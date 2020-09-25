Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) PT Raised to $42.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.50.
Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $25.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89. Seres Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 4.50.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 30.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 116,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 10.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 258,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 25,372 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 6.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 26,421 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 10.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 235,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 22,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 22.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Seres Therapeutics
Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).
