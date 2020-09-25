Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) PT Raised to $42.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $25.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89. Seres Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 4.50.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 million. On average, analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 30.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 116,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 10.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 258,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 25,372 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 6.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 26,421 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 10.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 235,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 22,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 22.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

