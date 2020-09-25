Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) versus Agile Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AGRX) Financial Review

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) and Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Agile Therapeutics and Sernova’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agile Therapeutics N/A N/A -$18.61 million ($0.38) -7.37 Sernova N/A N/A -$2.99 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Agile Therapeutics and Sernova, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agile Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Sernova 0 0 0 0 N/A

Agile Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $7.75, suggesting a potential upside of 176.79%. Given Agile Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Agile Therapeutics is more favorable than Sernova.

Profitability

This table compares Agile Therapeutics and Sernova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agile Therapeutics N/A -46.84% -39.50% Sernova N/A -163.88% -143.91%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.1% of Agile Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Agile Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Agile Therapeutics has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sernova has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Agile Therapeutics beats Sernova on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc., a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials. The company is also developing a pipeline of other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Sernova

Sernova Corp., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercializing of its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies, including therapeutic cells and local immune protection. The company is developing a Cell Pouch system that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of type-1 diabetes. Its Cell Pouch system is a medical device designed to create a vascularized tissue environment for the transplantation and engraftment of therapeutic cells for the treatment of chronic diseases, such as hemophilia A and thyroid diseases. Sernova Corp. is headquartered in London, Canada.

