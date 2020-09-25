SEVERN TRENT PL/S (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SEVERN TRENT PL/S (OTCMKTS:STRNY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on STRNY. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SEVERN TRENT PL/S in a report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut SEVERN TRENT PL/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STRNY remained flat at $$30.77 during trading on Friday. 40 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.55. SEVERN TRENT PL/S has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $34.80.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

