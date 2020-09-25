SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.18

Shares of SGS Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.18 and traded as low as $26.07. SGS shares last traded at $26.07, with a volume of 13,030 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SGSOY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of SGS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. HSBC raised shares of SGS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of SGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.30.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

