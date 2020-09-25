Siemens (FRA:SIE) Given a €135.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Siemens (FRA:SIE) received a €135.00 ($158.82) target price from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SIE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €146.00 ($171.76) target price on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €119.00 ($140.00) target price on Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €130.18 ($153.15).

Get Siemens alerts:

Shares of SIE stock traded up €1.16 ($1.36) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €113.50 ($133.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,050,386 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €116.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is €98.55. Siemens has a 52 week low of €101.40 ($119.29) and a 52 week high of €133.39 ($156.93).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.