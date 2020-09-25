Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BSRR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BSRR opened at $16.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.99. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $31.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,510,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 12.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the second quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 52,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.