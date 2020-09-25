Sigma Capital Group (LON:SGM) Releases Earnings Results

Sigma Capital Group (LON:SGM) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 0.85 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of SGM opened at GBX 115 ($1.50) on Friday. Sigma Capital Group has a 52 week low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 118.50 ($1.55). The company has a market capitalization of $102.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 95.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 89.35.

About Sigma Capital Group

Sigma Capital Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on private rented sector in the United Kingdom. It also engages in the urban regeneration and property asset management activities. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

