Sigma Capital Group (LON:SGM) Releases Earnings Results

Sigma Capital Group (LON:SGM) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 0.85 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of SGM opened at GBX 115 ($1.50) on Friday. Sigma Capital Group has a 52 week low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 118.50 ($1.55). The company has a market capitalization of $102.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 95.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 89.35.
About Sigma Capital Group
Featured Story: What is a Call Option?
Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.