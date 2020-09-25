SilverCrest Metals (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on SilverCrest Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LRTNF opened at $1.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70. SilverCrest Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2.12.

Pure Gold Mining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Madsen Gold project comprising 251 mining claims that covers an area of approximately 4,648 hectares located in the prolific Red Lake gold camp of Northwestern Ontario.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.