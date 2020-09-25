Simon Lee Dunn Buys 24,000 Shares of Rotala Plc (LON:ROL) Stock

Rotala Plc (LON:ROL) insider Simon Lee Dunn bought 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000 ($7,840.06).

Shares of ROL traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 24 ($0.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44. Rotala Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 57 ($0.74). The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 20.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 26.94.

Rotala Company Profile

Rotala Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and public and private individuals. It is also involved in the property holding business. Rotala Plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.

