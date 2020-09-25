Simon Lee Dunn Buys 24,000 Shares of Rotala Plc (LON:ROL) Stock

Rotala Plc (LON:ROL) insider Simon Lee Dunn bought 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000 ($7,840.06).
Shares of ROL traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 24 ($0.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44. Rotala Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 57 ($0.74). The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 20.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 26.94.
Rotala Company Profile
