SingularDTV Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.12 Million (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last week, SingularDTV has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. SingularDTV has a market cap of $4.76 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularDTV token can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043372 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004844 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006066 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.19 or 0.04771234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009328 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00059317 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00034047 BTC.

About SingularDTV

SNGLS is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

