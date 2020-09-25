Siyata Mobile (CVE:SIM) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.75

Siyata Mobile Inc (CVE:SIM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$7.75 and last traded at C$5.35, with a volume of 97820 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.43.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on Siyata Mobile from C$1.14 to C$0.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get Siyata Mobile alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.10, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 million and a PE ratio of -75.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.16.

Siyata Mobile (CVE:SIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.06 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Siyata Mobile Inc will post 0.0202817 EPS for the current year.

Siyata Mobile Company Profile (CVE:SIM)

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications systems for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 3G mobile networks under the Uniden Cellular brand. The company's products include Uniden UCP100, a communications device for commercial vehicles, trucks, and fleets that allows drivers to talk and drive with a clearer signal; Uniden UCP200, a connected vehicle smartphone that provides in-vehicle voice calls and various Android-based automotive applications and multi-media contents; and BAGFONE, a cellular mobile device packaged in a rugged case allowing better communication in remote locations.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Siyata Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siyata Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.