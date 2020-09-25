Skycoin (SKY) Price Hits $0.51 on Major Exchanges

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Skycoin has a market cap of $9.66 million and approximately $77,715.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00004772 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, ChaoEX, Iquant and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00041839 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00098843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00229203 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.18 or 0.01465774 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000251 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00201576 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skycoin is skycoin.net

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Iquant, Cryptopia, ChaoEX, Binance and C2CX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

