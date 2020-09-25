Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.81

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.81 and traded as low as $3.59. Slate Office REIT shares last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 314,049 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SOT.UN shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.74. The stock has a market cap of $245.31 million and a P/E ratio of 6.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.0333 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.04%. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

About Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN)

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

