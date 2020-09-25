SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.01

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, November 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd.

NYSE SM traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $1.79. The company had a trading volume of 37,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,627,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 5.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average is $2.95. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.32. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $169.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that SM Energy will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SM. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on SM Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SM Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on SM Energy from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.77.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

