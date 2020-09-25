Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:RNSC)

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th.

NASDAQ:RNSC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.68. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,987. Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $22.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average of $17.35.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Small Cap US Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.