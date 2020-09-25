Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $631.28

Smart Metering Systems PLC (LON:SMS)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $631.28 and traded as high as $660.00. Smart Metering Systems shares last traded at $640.00, with a volume of 70,449 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SMS shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Monday, June 29th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Get Smart Metering Systems alerts:

The company has a market cap of $684.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 631.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 611.57.

Smart Metering Systems plc, through its subsidiaries, connects, owns, operates, and maintains metering systems and databases on behalf of energy companies in the United Kingdom, Italy, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The Asset Management segment engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Metering Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Metering Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.