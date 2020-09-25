SmartCash (SMART) Price Tops $0.0036 on Major Exchanges

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 25th. In the last week, SmartCash has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and CoinBene. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $5.04 million and approximately $189,468.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,640.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.02 or 0.03242520 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.67 or 0.02017447 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00430458 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.01 or 0.00855303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011629 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00046929 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.14 or 0.00508775 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009627 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, HitBTC, CoinBene, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

