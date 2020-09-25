SMITHS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SMITHS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SMGZY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SMGZY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SMITHS GRP PLC/S in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMITHS GRP PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of SMITHS GRP PLC/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SMITHS GRP PLC/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

OTCMKTS SMGZY traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $16.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,924. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.49. SMITHS GRP PLC/S has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

