Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.04.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLRC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Solar Capital from $16.50 to $17.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Solar Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Get Solar Capital alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,245,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,501,000 after purchasing an additional 78,884 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Solar Capital by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 977,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,381,000 after acquiring an additional 85,353 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Solar Capital by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 627,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,044,000 after acquiring an additional 239,811 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solar Capital by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 423,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 14,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Solar Capital by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 405,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 201,680 shares during the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLRC stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.36. 187,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,885. Solar Capital has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $21.24. The stock has a market cap of $649.11 million, a P/E ratio of -64.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average is $15.47.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Solar Capital had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $28.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.51 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Solar Capital will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.91%.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.