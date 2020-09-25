Somewhat Negative News Coverage Unlikely to Impact Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Share Price

Press coverage about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has trended somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Alphabet earned a daily sentiment score of -1.91 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the information services provider an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,667.42.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $17.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,440.60. The stock had a trading volume of 61,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,859. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $967.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,541.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1,398.39. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

