SONO Price Down 26.2% Over Last 7 Days (SONO)

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. SONO has a market capitalization of $1,344.02 and approximately $6.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SONO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SONO has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar.

SONO

About SONO

SONO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2017. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. SONO’s official website is projectsono.io . SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SONO

SONO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SONO using one of the exchanges listed above.

