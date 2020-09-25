Spectrum Reaches One Day Volume of $5,777.00 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Spectrum token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit. Spectrum has a market cap of $10,271.38 and approximately $5,777.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spectrum has traded down 14.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00418407 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000535 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011561 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002674 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Spectrum

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spectrum Token Trading

Spectrum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.