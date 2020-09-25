Spectrum (SPT) Trading Down 16% Over Last 7 Days

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Spectrum token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit. Spectrum has a total market cap of $9,938.40 and $3,960.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spectrum has traded down 16% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00432098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011560 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000475 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spectrum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

