Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Spin Master from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. DA Davidson upgraded Spin Master from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on Spin Master from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Spin Master from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Spin Master from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.43.

OTCMKTS SNMSF opened at $21.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.32. Spin Master has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $31.34.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

