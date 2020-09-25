Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Receives $26.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SFM shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $20.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.06. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Joel D. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $119,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFM. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,389.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 870.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

