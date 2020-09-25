SRCOIN Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $60.00 (SRCOIN)

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded 45.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. SRCOIN has a market cap of $112,701.02 and approximately $60.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SRCOIN token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, SRCOIN has traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00040813 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00229147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00091432 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.91 or 0.01459920 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00203376 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000657 BTC.

SRCOIN Token Profile

SRCOIN’s genesis date was December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. The official message board for SRCOIN is medium.com/@SRCOIN . The official website for SRCOIN is www.srcoin.info . SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

SRCOIN Token Trading

SRCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SRCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SRCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

