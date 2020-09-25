SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SSRM. Scotiabank raised SSR Mining from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised SSR Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Cormark raised SSR Mining from a market perform rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$35.00 price objective on SSR Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$37.00.

SSRM opened at C$25.25 on Monday. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of C$12.12 and a 12-month high of C$33.69. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95.

In other SSR Mining news, Senior Officer W. John Decooman Jr. sold 48,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total value of C$1,264,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,422 shares in the company, valued at C$62,972.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

