Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Staffline Group (LON:STAF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (69.10) (($0.90)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of Staffline Group stock opened at GBX 25.20 ($0.33) on Friday. Staffline Group has a 52 week low of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 124.80 ($1.63). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 27.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 28.65. The company has a market cap of $17.37 million and a PE ratio of -0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.56.

In other Staffline Group news, insider Ian Lawson purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £19,500 ($25,480.20).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Staffline Group in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

Staffline Group Company Profile

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services to industry; and services in the welfare to work arena and skills training in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Recruitment and PeoplePlus. It provides labor solutions to the agriculture, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors under the Staffline OnSite, Select Appointments, Staffline Express, Driving Plus, Staffline Agriculture, Brightwork, and Diamond Recruitment brand names; and employability, skills, and well-being services to central and local government, and commercial customers under the PeoplePlus brand.

