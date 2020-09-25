Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Price Down 6.5% Over Last Week

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Standard Tokenization Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0180 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market capitalization of $14.73 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043276 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006009 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $508.99 or 0.04737950 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009317 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00059092 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00034159 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Token Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 818,409,893 tokens. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network

