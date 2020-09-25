Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Issues Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.12-0.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $690-725 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $703.87 million.Steelcase also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.12-0.18 EPS.

SCS opened at $9.69 on Friday. Steelcase has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.91.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. Steelcase had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $818.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%.

SCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lowered Steelcase from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Sidoti upgraded Steelcase from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.50.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

