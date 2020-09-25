Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Hold Rating for GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG)

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

GLPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. HC Wainwright downgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $270.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $148.00 to $134.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GALAPAGOS NV/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.23.

Get GALAPAGOS NV/S alerts:

GALAPAGOS NV/S stock traded up $5.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.33. 4,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,934. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 52-week low of $112.00 and a 52-week high of $274.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.91.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.88). GALAPAGOS NV/S had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $129.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.41 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,421,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $280,475,000 after acquiring an additional 15,097 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,742,000 after acquiring an additional 49,053 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 1,972.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,531,000 after buying an additional 99,740 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 99,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,484,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 77,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after buying an additional 12,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

About GALAPAGOS NV/S

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.