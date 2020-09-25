Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $25.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.79 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.62. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $31.60.

SFIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

In other Stitch Fix news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $1,053,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,340 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott Darling sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 360,904 shares of company stock worth $9,645,609. Corporate insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

