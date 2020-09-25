Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) PT Raised to $28.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SFIX. Barclays raised their price objective on Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Friday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Stitch Fix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.70.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $25.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.79 and a beta of 2.73. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $31.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.52 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 44,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total value of $1,232,819.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $219,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,630.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 360,904 shares of company stock valued at $9,645,609. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

