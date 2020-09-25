Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Citi Trends Call Options (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 2,670 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,499% compared to the typical volume of 167 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,153,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 215,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 66,320 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 14,692 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 95,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTRN. ValuEngine raised shares of Citi Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Citi Trends from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

NASDAQ CTRN traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $22.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,073. Citi Trends has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $242.24 million, a PE ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.73.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.55. Citi Trends had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 5.12%.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

