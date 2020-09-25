Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Rite Aid Call Options (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 20,733 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 80% compared to the average daily volume of 11,518 call options.

RAD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rite Aid from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Rite Aid from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Rite Aid from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Rite Aid from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of NYSE:RAD traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,668,118. The firm has a market cap of $599.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Rite Aid has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.14.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rite Aid will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rite Aid by 261.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Rite Aid by 2,053.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Rite Aid by 103.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Rite Aid by 98.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

