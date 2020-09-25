Storeum Trading 16.9% Higher Over Last Week (STO)

Storeum (CURRENCY:STO) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last seven days, Storeum has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Storeum token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and VinDAX. Storeum has a market capitalization of $1,949.47 and $34.00 worth of Storeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002713 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001577 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000350 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000124 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000653 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Storeum

Storeum (STO) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2016. Storeum’s total supply is 279,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,998,364 tokens. Storeum’s official Twitter account is @storeum. Storeum’s official website is storeum.co.

Buying and Selling Storeum

Storeum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and EtherFlyer. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storeum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storeum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storeum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

