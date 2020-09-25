Storj Hits One Day Trading Volume of $17.00 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last week, Storj has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Storj has a total market capitalization of $73.37 million and $17.00 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storj token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00003463 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, CoinTiger, Radar Relay and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00041839 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00098843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00229203 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.18 or 0.01465774 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000251 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00201576 BTC.

Storj Profile

Storj’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,849,903 tokens. Storj’s official website is storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io

Buying and Selling Storj

Storj can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Binance, Livecoin, Gate.io, IDAX, OKEx, Bittrex, Poloniex, IDEX, Upbit, Ethfinex, ABCC, Liquid, Radar Relay, Tidex, Liqui and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

