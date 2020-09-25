STRAKS Achieves Market Cap of $15,377.77 (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. STRAKS has a total market cap of $15,377.77 and approximately $6.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STRAKS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, STRAKS has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,739.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $354.25 or 0.03298651 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.50 or 0.02016023 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.25 or 0.00430624 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.40 or 0.00869752 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011572 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00046631 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.55 or 0.00517309 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009503 BTC.

About STRAKS

STAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech

STRAKS Coin Trading

STRAKS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

