Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.42

Strategic Minerals PLC (LON:SML) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and traded as low as $0.40. Strategic Minerals shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 2,373,732 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25.

Strategic Minerals Company Profile (LON:SML)

Strategic Minerals plc operates as a diversified mineral production and development company. The company operates Cobre mine in New Mexico, the United States, which sells magnetite for use in the cement, fertilizer, dense media/medium, paint pigment, water jet cutting, ballast, magnet, toner, coal cleaning, and landscaping markets.

