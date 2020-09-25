Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.13

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.13 and traded as high as $1.56. Streamline Health Solutions shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 57,210 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $45.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 0.18%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter worth about $368,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 40.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights to its clients.

