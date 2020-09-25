Streamr Achieves Market Cap of $26.70 Million (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $26.70 million and approximately $411,588.00 worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0390 or 0.00000367 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043547 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004632 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006052 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.62 or 0.04695497 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009403 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00059382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00033766 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Streamr Profile

DATA is a token. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,943,835 tokens. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com

Streamr Token Trading

