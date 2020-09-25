StrongHands (SHND) Market Capitalization Achieves $250,779.91

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $250,779.91 and approximately $33.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Coindeal. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About StrongHands

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,099,300,131 coins and its circulating supply is 16,686,105,777 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, STEX, BiteBTC, Coindeal, Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

