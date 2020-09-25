Summit Insights Begins Coverage on Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Summit Insights started coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $65.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $88.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,418.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74. Datadog has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $98.99.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.41 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Datadog will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 3,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total value of $320,441.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,771 shares in the company, valued at $12,581,247.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $257,768.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,265.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,292,413 shares of company stock worth $200,778,904. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 209.0% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Datadog by 74.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Datadog in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Datadog in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

