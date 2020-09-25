Summit Insights Begins Coverage on Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock.

SNOW stock opened at $226.74 on Monday. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $208.55 and a fifty-two week high of $319.00.

Get Snowflake alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner acquired 420,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.