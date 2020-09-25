Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Shares Gap Down to $3.93

Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.93, but opened at $3.62. Sunworks shares last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 524,921 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.70 million. Sunworks had a negative net margin of 23.70% and a negative return on equity of 102.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunworks Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Sunworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sunworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Sunworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Sunworks Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.

